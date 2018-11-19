News

Rising Bay soccer star shot dead

By Gareth Wilson - 19 November 2018

Thulani Motloung, 25, was hit in the upper body outside the Mhegane Street tavern in what, at this point, appears to have been an accident, and died at the scene.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
Aunty Pat resigns, leaves DA and clears out her office

Most Read

X