The ANC has fallen short of its commitment to uphold its core values by not acting swiftly against members accused of wrongdoing.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said this at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.

Gordhan has alluded to a fightback strategy within the ANC and the state‚ emanating from those accused of corruption and state capture.

Asked by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo‚ who is chairing the commission‚ if the ANC had maintained its resolutions against corruption and had disciplined those members caught with their hands in the cookie jar‚ even before court proceedings ensued‚ Gordhan said the party had "probably" fallen short in upholding its core values.

"It would be fair to say that‚ firstly‚ as a governing party‚ our first accountability is to the South African public. We have to correct the historical wrongs. And as the constitution eventually says‚ we have to transform this country. Have we fallen short of that mission? Probably‚" Gordhan said.

He said beneficiaries of corrupt practices were keen to use any trick in the book to defend their ill-gotten gains.

"Throughout the world‚ fake news is a reality. All of that is to ensure that elites or small groups of people become beneficiaries of distractive processes. People will defend their largesse or access to their largesse.

"There will be those of us who fervently still believe in the core principles of the ANC’s constitution and the constitution of our country. As best as we can‚ we try to achieve those objectives in the day-to-day practices we actually engage in."

Gordhan's appearance was met with vociferous protests by members of the EFF and the Black First Land First (BLF) movement‚ outside the commission's venue in Parktown‚ both calling for the minister to resign.