Motorists could benefit from a significant petrol price decrease ahead of the festive season‚ according to the Automobile Association (AA).

“After months of sustained pressure on the fuel price‚ fuel users will receive a substantial breather at the end of November going into December if the current fuel price trends continue‚” the AA said.

Data suggested the price of petrol could drop by R1.54 a litre‚ diesel by 92c and illuminating paraffin by 85c.

“The main driver of lower prices has been an accelerating decline in international oil prices since the beginning of this month‚ helped by a modest improvement in the rand/dollar exchange rate.”

While this may be good news‚ the association said the department of energy had recently reintroduced the slate levy to manage price changes‚ which could affect the figure.

“Fuel users should also bear in mind that recent oil production cuts could result in supply restrictions as we move into 2019‚ pushing prices higher,” the AA said.- TimesLIVE