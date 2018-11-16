Cath lab crisis for heart patients in Bay
The facility at Port Elizabeth’s Provincial Hospital used to receive patients from all over the country as the only stateemployed specialist, Dr Adele Greyling, who treats heart rhythm disturbances in children, is based in the city.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.