Woman, 90, found dead with stab wound to upper body

An elderly woman was found dead in her Uitenhage home on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said a neighbour passing the 90-year-old woman’s home in Lange Street noticed the gate and front door standing open at about 9am.

“She called her, and became suspicious when there was response. She then went inside, and discovered the body of the elderly woman (90) lying at the door entrance to her bedroom and summonsed the police,” she said.

“The deceased had a stab wound in the upper body. At this stage, a motive for the attack is unknown.”

The name of the woman is being withheld as her relatives have not yet been notified.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Josua Victor at 083 455 1853 or to share information via Crime Stop 08600 10111.