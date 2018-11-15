Acting national director of public prosecutions Silas Ramaite faced a grilling from an eight-member interviewing panel on Wednesday, with his vague answers drawing the ire of panellists.

Ramaite was the first of 11 candidates to be interviewed for the National Prosecuting Authority’s top job.

The candidates will be interviewed in the next three days by the panel chaired by energy minister Jeff Radebe.

In response to varied questions‚ Ramaite was vague and obfuscating.

“There shouldn’t be any concern about the NPA‚” he said.

When asked directly about the chaos plaguing the prosecuting authority‚ he constantly referred to a longstanding culture in the organisation.

Radebe had to interrupt him on several occasions‚ and implored him to be more specific.

“You have been asked direct questions.

“We want to know what’s happening in the NPA.

“What’s your role?” Radebe asked.

When he was specifically asked what he would do differently‚ Ramaite said he had no new ideas to bring to the NPA.

“The ideas are not fresh at all‚ they are already there‚” he said.

When Ramaite was pressed on the cause of instability at the prosecuting authority‚ he said only that it was the exit of the two former national directors‚ Mxolisi Nxasana and Shaun Abrahams‚ that had affected the organisation.

“I am not personally aware of any interference [at the NPA]‚” he said.

Ramaite said he often disagreed with decisions taken‚ but had not taken matters further.

“We just agreed to disagree‚” he said.

He was further chastised by a panellist for talking about the NPA as if he was not there.

Ramaite has been acting national director of public prosecutions since August, when the Constitutional Court found that Abrahams’s appointment was invalid.

He has been a deputy director of public prosecutions for more than 15 years and was one of five candidates that were due to be interviewed on Wednesday for the position.