'Affair' claim aired by man accused of killing wife with a rock
A man accused of bludgeoning his wife to death with a rock claims he merely confronted her about an affair while also scuffling with her alleged lover after seeing them walking in a field.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.