‘We’ll be dead when she is finally free’
Mother tells of her anguish at daughter being jailed for 19 years in Mozambique for drugs
With tears streaming down her face, a grief-stricken 62-year-old mother spoke this week of her heartbreak after she discovered her daughter had been jailed for 19 years in Mozambique for drug smuggling.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.