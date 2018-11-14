Three house robberies in six hours

Three house robberies occurred within six hours in Nelson Mandela Bay overnight.

The robberies happened in Lorraine, Seaview and KwaNobuhle between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

In the first incident, three men – one of them armed with a firearm and the other two with knives – robbed a 39-year-old woman in her Hinsta Street home in KwaNobuhle at 9pm on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the men gained entry by forcing the door open. “It is said that a victim was held at gunpoint. The suspects stole a television set before fleeing the scene on foot,” he said.

A few hours later, at about 1am, two men broke into a Van Renen Road, Seaview home where a 43-year-old woman and her two children – aged 9 and 11 – were sleeping.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men entered the house by placing a ladder against the second floor balcony.

“They then climbed up the ladder and forced the sliding door open. Currently, renovations are being done at the house and the ladder was already left on the premises by the builders,” she said.

“The woman woke to the noise and was confronted by the two men with knives inside the house.”

Naidu said the woman was threatened and forced into a bedroom with the two children.

“The door was closed and they were left inside the room. The suspects stole three flat screen televisions as well as other items inside the house.

It is suspected that the getaway car was parked nearby,” she said. “Once the suspects had fled the woman managed to call for help.”

In the last incident, between 2am and 3am on Wednesday, a family of three – including a 10-year-old boy – were held inside their townhouse in La Ville complex in Brent Road, Lorraine.

The woman woke up when she heard a noise and went to investigate. “She was confronted by three men in the passage who threatened her with a knife. The suspects then ushered her and the child into the bedroom where the husband was.

The family were then tied up with electrical cords that were lying around,” she said. “The suspects stole a tablet, cellphones and the woman’s wedding ring before fleeing.”

Naidu said that it is suspected the men opened the door by unlocking the door from the inside through an open window. “There are no signs of forced entry and the key was inside the door,” she said.

Police have since urged residents to be extra cautious as crime trends show a spike in crime before the festive period.

“This is largely because of more cash on hand for shopping and also because families are doing pre-Christmas shopping for gifts,” Naidu said.

“There will be an increased police deployment during this time and several operations under way.”

Naidu said police had noticed that electronic equipment such as televisions, laptops, iPads and cellphones were targeted. She urged people not to buy stolen property as they could also be liable for prosecution.

“We urge people to report anyone attempting to pawn stolen items as they are ultimately fuelling robberies and burglaries,” she said.

“We are also urging second hand dealers and pawn shops to immediately alert police as soon as anyone comes in to sell a television or other items that may appear suspicious.

Never buy expensive goods at bargain prices from dealers with dubious credentials or from any unknown person.”

Three cases of house robbery are being investigated.