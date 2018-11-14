Port Elizabeth students land jobs at five star Cape Town hotel

Two students from the Ray Mhlaba Centre have been dreaming all about airplanes and airports since hearing they would be flying to Cape Town for work.

The Ray Mhlaba Centre, an extension of the EP Children’s Home, offers training to socially vulnerable youths between the ages of 18 to 25.

The pair will be joining 12 other students and will be working at a five star hotel as hospitality professional cookery students.

The hotel will offer them training and then employment.

EP Children’s Home project director Caroline Ferreira said this opportunity was many firsts for the two.

“This is their first formal employment, their first time on a flight as well as the first time in cape town.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for them to grow and become independent,” she said.

Olwethu Masa, 21, of Ezinyoka, said she was thankful for the opportunity and excited to make money for her family.

“I am happy to leave PE but I will miss this place. It is exciting to go to Cape Town because I will be building myself up and I do not want to stay in one place.

“I want to grow and expand so I am hoping that this opportunity makes enough [me] money so that I get a degree and support my family more,” she said.

Anele Cotani, 25, who is originally from Queenstown, said he hoped to gain as much experience as possible.

“The other students came to show us a presentation about what they were doing in Cape Town and I am excited to gain work experience,” he said.

Cotani like Masa said he had been dreaming about the airplane and airports and was more nervous about the flight than moving to Cape Town.

The pair flew out of Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.