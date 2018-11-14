Police seek info about man found hanging in tree

Port Elizabeth police are looking for any information regarding an unidentified coloured male found hanging from a tree on Wednesday morning.

The body was found in a tree in Upper Valley Road at about 8am by two passersby.

It is believed the deceased - aged between 25 and 30 years - was a vagrant who lived in the nearby bushes.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Anyone who can assist police in identifying this person is asked to contact SAPS Humewood on 041 5045019 or 041 504 5088