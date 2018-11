ANIMAL WELFARE SOCIETY IN PORT ELIZABETH

Have found the following:

- AWS 762-g jack russel female found in Rowallan Park

- AWS 763-g jack russel male found in Rowallan Park

- AWS 764-g xbreed female found in Vikingvale

-AWS 765-g xterrier female found in William Moffet

PHONE: (041) 366-1660