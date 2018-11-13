News

WATCH | A deeper look at Hannah Cornelius's killers

By TimesLIVE - 13 November 2018

Who are Hannah Cornelius's killers and what information is there regarding an unknown fifth suspect?

The three men convicted of raping and murdering Cornelius and abducting and assaulting her friend‚ Cheslin Marsh‚ were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday.

TimesLIVE takes a deeper look at the men who committed these horrendous acts and asks questions about the fifth suspect - whom we only know as “Kaffertjie”.

Here is a final look at the case and the men who committed the crime that shocked South Africa.

