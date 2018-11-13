News

Life terms for Hannah Cornelius's killers

By TimesLIVE - 13 November 2018
Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk were found guilty by Judge Rosheni Allie on November 7 2018 in the Cape Town High Court.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Life sentences were imposed on the three men found guilty of kidnapping‚ robbing‚ raping and murdering Hannah Cornelius and the attempted murder of Cheslin Marsh.

Vernon Witbooi‚ Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk each received two life sentences on Monday.

They were found guilty on all 10 counts against them last week and also received sentences exceeding 100 years each.

The life sentences were imposed for the rape and murder of Cornelius‚ a former Stellenbosch student.

A fourth suspect‚ Nashville Julius‚ received 22 years in jail for robbery and kidnapping.

