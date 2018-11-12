WATCH LIVE | Barbara Hogan testifies at state capture inquiry
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan is testifying on November 12 2018 at the commission of inquiry into state capture.
Hogan is expected to shed light on what transpired before she was axed by former president Jacob Zuma in 2010.
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan is testifying on November 12 2018 at the commission of inquiry into state capture. Hogan is expected to shed light on what transpired before she was axed by former president Jacob Zuma in 2010.