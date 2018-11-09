Livingstone Hospital big shots put on special leave
Hospital’s entire top management under investigation
The entire top management of Livingstone Hospital has been placed on special leave pending an investigation into the alleged theft of patient food, a missing computer and laptops, fraudulent loans and payouts, and the quality of the security services at the hospital.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.