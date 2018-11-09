Kabega Park pupils make eco-bricks for library
Teacher co-opts school into helping collect books and make building blocks
The thought of her father beating her in a family competition to see who could create the most eco-bricks for a Hogsback NGO saw a primary school teacher co-opting her pupils into the competition and beating her family hands down – all in the name of doing good.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.