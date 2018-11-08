‘Why was our cash invested in VBS?’

Property ombud service asked in PE to explain ‘financial irregularities’

More than 120 people – including representatives of body corporates – gathered on Wednesday to fire questions at senior executives of the Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS) over the VBS investment, which resulted in the suspension of two top executives and the launch of an investigation.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.