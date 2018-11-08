Tears flow for murdered five

Family members of Ruaan Willemse, 8, Deacon van Rooyen, 14, and Chadwin Calvert, 17, of Booysen Park, as well as those of Clive September, 32, and Meagan Mitchells, 21, of Jacksonville, attended the prayer service along with church ministers and community policing forums.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.