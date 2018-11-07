News

Third suspect arrested for murder of lawyer Pete Mihalik

By Aron Hyman and Philani Nombembe - 07 November 2018
Advocate Pete Mihalik was gunned down outside his son's school.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

A third suspect in advocate Pete Mihalik’s murder has been arrested and is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Well-placed sources say the man was suspected to be the “fixer” who allegedly sourced suspected hitmen Sizwe Biyela and Nkosinathi Khumalo.

The newly formed police anti-gang unit nabbed Biyela and Khumalo‚ in KwaZulu-Natal‚ hours after the shooting.

On Wednesday‚ Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut told TimesLIVE: “This office can confirm that a 35-year-old suspect handed himself over to police today in connection with the murder of Pete Mihalik. He will make a court appearance in Cape Town tomorrow (Thursday) together with the other two suspects.”

Eric Ntabazalila‚ the provincial spokesman for the prosecution‚ said the suspect would be charged together alongside Biyela and Khumalo.

“Please be advised that a third suspect will be added to the two men accused in the murder of Advocate Pete Mihalik when they appear in court tomorrow morning‚” Ntabazalila said.

Mihalik was shot last week while dropping off his children at school.

The Sunday Times reported that the hit on the prominent lawyer was at the behest of well-known crime bosses.

This is a developing story.

