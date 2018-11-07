‘Our life is a living hell’
Helenvale: A place where bullets fly day and night – and innocents die
“Every day and night it’s Guy Fawkes in Helenvale” – this was the cry of fearful residents who attended a safety indaba aimed at tackling rampant gang violence and crime in the besieged neighbourhood on Tuesday.
