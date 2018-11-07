Courier hijacked at Greenacres
The Corsa bakkie used in the hijacking is believed to be the same one used in the robbery of Top Up Liquors in Dijon Road, Lorraine, on Friday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.