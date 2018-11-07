Bid to stop protests at Omotoso’s church
Three purported members of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church turned to the Port Elizabeth High Court, saying they and other members had been harassed, intimidated and forced to shut the church’s doors.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.