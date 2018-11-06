DA leader Mmusi Maimane has implicated the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa in questionable financial dealings with controversial government service provider BOSASA‚ alleging that Andile Ramaphosa received a suspicious R500‚000 payment from the company.

Maimane dropped the bombshell in the National Assembly on Tuesday when Ramaphosa appeared in the house to take oral questions from MPs - a session that started with the president taking questions on the VBS financial scandal.

Maimane used his chance to ask a follow-up question to raise the matter of Andile Ramaphosa and his dealings with BOSASA‚ a facilities management firm that has been at the centre of controversial government tenders involving several departments‚ politicians and other connected figures.

Maimane confronted Ramaphosa with papers showing how money was allegedly moved from a BOSASA business account to a trust account allegedly for the benefit of his son under dodgy circumstances.

"Now Mr President‚ here‚ I hold a proof of payment that was transferred to say‚ half a million rand needs to be transferred to a trust account called ‘EFG2’ on October 18 last year.

"This was allegedly put for your son Andile Ramaphosa. Following on to that‚ Mr President‚ I have a sworn affidavit from Peet Venter‚ stating that he was asked by the CEO of BOSASA that he must make this transfer for Andile Ramaphosa.

“Mr President‚ we can't have family members benefiting. I would want to ask you‚ right here today‚ that you will bring our nation into confidence and set the record straight on this matter‚ Mr President‚” Maimane said.

Ramaphosa admitted that the matter had been brought to his attention – and that he had confronted his son about it “some time ago”.

The president told MPs that Andile Ramaphosa had assured him that the payment was legitimate because he had provided a service to BOSASA through his business consultancy firm.

Ramaphosa said he would be the first to send his son “to jail” if his version of events would turn out to be false.

“I proceeded to ask my son what this was all about. He runs a financial consultancy business and he consults for a number of companies‚ and one of those companies is BOSASA‚ where he provides services on entrepreneurship and on procurement processes. And he advises both local and international companies.