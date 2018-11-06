Khoisan get wings for a day
The group had gathered on Monday to welcome home Chief Wallace Williams and Chief Yolene Basson from a 10day expedition in China for the 2018 China-Africa Seminar on Intangible Cultural Heritage Conservation & Inheritance at the Yunnan University.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.