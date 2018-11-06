Dan Plato voted in as new mayor of Cape Town

Dan Plato officially became executive mayor of Cape Town on Tuesday after he was voted in with 146 out of 208 votes on Tuesday.

The runner-up was Xolani Sotashe‚ leader of the ANC in the council‚ who received 53 votes.

There were 51 ANC members available to cast their vote in Tuesday's council sitting. The ANC caucus sang loudly after the outcome of the vote was announced in Plato's favour.

The former Western Cape MEC for community safety was inaugurated by city speaker Dirk Smit on Tuesday and received the mayoral chain.

- TimesLIVE