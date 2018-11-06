DA councillor’s case postponed
Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati was back in the dock on Monday, only for his fraud case to be postponed again in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crime Court.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.