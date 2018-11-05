A minibus taxi burst through the glass doors of a convenience store at a petrol station in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town‚ forcing customers and staff to run for their lives at the weekend.

Fortunately‚ nobody was killed in the crash.

Michael Davids‚ a manager at the Engen Quick Shop in Walter Sisulu Road‚ said that the taxi's accelerator pedal apparently malfunctioned.