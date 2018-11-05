Non payment brings work at school to halt
According to the department, it is beset with money woes that make it difficult to honour timely payments to the provincial department of public works, which acts as its implementing agent.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.