WATCH LIVE | HHP honoured with a civic funeral service in Mahikeng
Mourners have gathered at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng to bid a final farewell to late hip-hop star HHP, also known as, Jabba.
The Bosso hitmaker has been afforded a civic funeral by the North West provincial government.
HHP's casket was transported in an official procession by traffic officers and fire fighters from his home in Unit 5 to the convention centre. The stage of the convention centre has been set for a fitting final farewell.
Jabba who was born-and-bred in Mahikeng will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre at the Mmabatho cemetery.
On Friday night the community of Mmabatho came out in their numbers to show support for the Tsambo family and pay their last respects to the fallen star.
Jabba committed suicide on October 24 after a lengthy battle with depression.
Just 24hours before the funeral The South Gauteng High Court ruled that Lerato Sengadi is Jabba's customary wife, despite his father, Robert Tsambo, claiming that she was not recognised as their makoti or his wife.
Lerato filed an urgent court application for an interdict to have the funeral stopped but that was denied.
The court found that by law Jabba and Lerato had entered into a customary union. The Tsambo family was ordered to return all of Jabba's documents, his hard drives and the keys to his Randpark Ridge home to Lerato.