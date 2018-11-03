WATCH LIVE | HHP honoured with a civic funeral service in Mahikeng

Mourners have gathered at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng to bid a final farewell to late hip-hop star HHP, also known as, Jabba.

The Bosso hitmaker has been afforded a civic funeral by the North West provincial government.

HHP's casket was transported in an official procession by traffic officers and fire fighters from his home in Unit 5 to the convention centre. The stage of the convention centre has been set for a fitting final farewell.