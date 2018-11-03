Electricity interruptions

Electricity has been interrupted at Lorraine Sub, Chelsea 1,2, B-Section 1,2 132kV feeders and T1,T2,T3 11kV feeders tripped early this morning, affecting large areas in;

Lorraine

Broadwood

Bushy Park

Deer Park

Goldwater

Kamma Park

Kragga Kamma Park

Kragga Kamma Theescombe

Lane Provance

Lovemore Height

Mangold Park(section)

Mount Pleasant

Overbaakens

Seaview

Theescombe

Weybridge Park and Woodlands areas.

Technicians are working around the clock to restore supply. No timeframe has been given.

For all your electricity faults, please call 041 506 5595.