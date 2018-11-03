Electricity interruptions
Electricity has been interrupted at Lorraine Sub, Chelsea 1,2, B-Section 1,2 132kV feeders and T1,T2,T3 11kV feeders tripped early this morning, affecting large areas in;
Lorraine
Broadwood
Bushy Park
Deer Park
Goldwater
Kamma Park
Kragga Kamma Park
Kragga Kamma Theescombe
Lane Provance
Lovemore Height
Mangold Park(section)
Mount Pleasant
Overbaakens
Seaview
Theescombe
Weybridge Park and Woodlands areas.
Technicians are working around the clock to restore supply. No timeframe has been given.
For all your electricity faults, please call 041 506 5595.