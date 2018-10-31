R8 million of perlemoen found in Cape Town house

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexan said that the discovery came on Tuesday when the Cape Town K9 Unit received a complaint of a “bad smell” in the neighbourhood of Rondebosch East.

“At 9:30pm they approached a house in Fifth Avenue where there was a stench and also the smell of incense. Upon entering the premises they uncovered an illegal abalone processing facility,” she said.

“In a room alongside the kitchen there were numerous containers full of shucked abalone, two steel cooking pots and burners connected to a gas cylinder and other equipment.

In another room they found a fully equipped drying room with numerous shelves stacked with abalone being dried,”