One arrested after PE cop walks into shop during robbery

A wanted robbery suspect was so keen to get back into his getaway car that he pretended to police he had been hijacked – not recalling a police officer had gotten a good look at him at a crime scene less than an hour earlier.

As Warrant Officer Godfrey Lodge arrived at One Way Mini Market in Swartkops to buy something to drink at 7.15pm on Tuesday, two men carrying groceries were walking outside the shop.

But within moments, Lodge, 47, saw the cashier lying on the ground and realised the store had been robbed.

“I was on patrol and because of the heat felt like a cool drink. I stopped at the shop and went inside. As I got to the front entrance there were two guys with groceries in their arms. Nothing looked suspicious at all. I even held the door open for them while they walked towards their Ford Fiesta,” he said.

“As I walked into the shop, I saw the cashier on the ground then realised the shop had just been robbed. I ran back outside and drew my firearm, warning them to stop. At that stage the men had already jumped into the car and sped off.”

Lodge said in an attempt to stop the fleeing robbers, two shots were fired at the car tyres – both hitting the rear right side of the car.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said after hearing the gunshots were fired, neighbourhood watch members went to investigate.

“They saw Lodge at the shop and he told them about the robbery. The community members then found the car abandoned in nearby Mariners Row Street in Deal Party about 10 minutes later,” Beetge said.