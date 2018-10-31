De Lille: It's my last day as mayor and as a DA member

De Lille was speaking after filing papers challenging the City of Cape Town’s acceptance of a report from law firm Bowman Gilfillan that led to a criminal charge against her.

De Lille said her resignation would take effect at 7pm.

“There are two more councillors who have resigned from the DA effective today. More councillors are going to resign‚” said De Lille.

“I will take questions‚ I have to go and clear my office.”

Five DA councillors resigned from the City of Cape Town and the DA at De Lille’s final council meeting last week