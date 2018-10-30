Top gang lawyer Pete Mihalik killed in hit outside child's school

One of Cape Town’s top criminal lawyers was shot dead on Tuesday while dropping his children at school.

Advocate Pete Mihalik‚ 50‚ was killed in what witnesses described as an execution outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard in Green Point‚ his partner Bruce Hendricks told TimesLIVE

It is understood that Mihalik’s eight-year-old son was injured in the shooting.

His daughter was unhurt.

Mihalik's wife committed suicide several years ago.

Sources said Mihalik had bodyguards but “the shooter went up to the car window and just killed him”.

Paramedics arrived on the scene but were unable to save him.

There was a single bullet hole in the driver’s door window of Mihalik’s Mercedes-Benz AMG.

An eyewitness said he heard two gunshots and saw a silver-grey vehicle with GP number plates speed away from the scene.

“One man was in the vehicle as the other came running back. He got in as the car screeched away from the scene‚” said the man‚ who did not want to be named.

Police were at the school and pupils were being escorted out. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Detectives of the anti-gang unit and SAPS crime scene experts are combing the scene for clues following a shooting incident that occurred on the corner of Cavalcade and Thornhill roads in Green Point this morning at around 7.35am.

“According to reports‚ a 50-year-old man was shot in his head and fatally wounded in his vehicle by an unidentified suspect who is yet to be arrested.

“The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a metallic grey VW Polo. The victim’s eight-year-old son sustained an injury during the incident and was admitted to hospital.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”