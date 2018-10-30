In August‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced De Lille’s resignation as Cape Town mayor.

At the time, he said the party had reached an agreement with the mayor‚ with whom it had been at loggerheads for months.

It also dropped internal disciplinary processes against her.

De Lille said on Monday that when she decided she would vacate her office at the end of October it was because they were expecting law firm Bowman to publish its report on her at the same time.

She had also taken the decision to move on because she was tired of fighting “novice politicians – politicians who are just hardly out of the crèche”.

De Lille said the law firm instead published two reports‚ one clearing her of wrongdoing and the other calling for criminal charges and internal disciplinary steps against her.

She said that she had‚ in fact‚ started preparations for leaving office by‚ among other things‚ having hand-over meetings with Dan Plato‚ the man the DA has designated to take over from her.

De Lille said she only discovered later that Bowman’s brief had been extended in August – at an extra cost of R822‚000‚ which was paid to the company through a deviation under special circumstances.

But this time around the city had appointed Bowman’s Johannesburg office to investigate her.

She also claimed that the DA received a copy of the damning report on Tuesday and issued a media statement despite the report being confidential and before it was sent to the city council on Thursday.

De Lille said her problems with certain individuals in the DA started in 2016 when‚ after winning a 66.6% majority after the local government elections‚ she had to appoint people to executive positions.

“Everybody wanted an executive position. It really started there . . . and the next thing that took it further is when Alderman JP Smith publicly accused me [saying] that there was wrongdoing with upgrades at my house.

“I was bashed in the media for two weeks. The party didn’t come to my rescue.

“That’s where the thing started when JP Smith accused me of using city-owned money‚” she said.

She claimed that even when a city-commissioned report cleared her‚ it was suppressed by the DA‚ and blocked from being brought to the council.

“It’s not the DA‚ it’s certain individuals in the DA that are hellbent on getting rid of me.”

Earlier‚ Maimane said during a separate briefing in parliament that he had received De Lille’s signed resignation letter and expected her to leave office on Wednesday.

He also indicated that he was going to court to fight the five former DA councillors who want him to apologise for his claim that they were implicated in the Bowman reports.

“You know what is important is that my lawyers will respond to those people properly and tomorrow [Tuesday] night‚ in fact‚ I will be speaking to those people.

“Let me leave it at that because people like to claim all sorts of things without any evidence and‚ therefore‚ I want our legal department to deal with them.

“There is a report that finds challenges in a municipality and now people want to resign. They must be running away from something. My lawyers will deal with that‚” Maimane said.