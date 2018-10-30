News

Nelson Mandela Bay revenue collection fiasco

If you don’t send bills, people won’t pay, says DA

By Siyamtanda Capa - 30 October 2018

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s revenue collection rate is at an all-time low – a meagre 78% in September against a target of 94%.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
State Capture Inquiry - Day 18: Testimony of former minister of public ...

Most Read

X