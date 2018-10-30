Lifestyle diseases kill more than HIV and TB
Lifestyle diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, asthma, diabetes and hypertension are now the country’s number one killer, claiming 718 people a day and causing more deaths in SA than HIV and TB.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.