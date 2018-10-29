Southern Cape mountains closed due to raging wildfire

A raging wildfire has forced authorities to temporarily close mountains in the Southern Cape for all outdoor activities due to safety concerns.

Wilderness Search and Rescue said in a safety alert that the area most affected was the Outeniqua mountains above the town of George.

Working On Fire (WOF) and other agencies are trying to contain the wildfire burning in the mountains between George and Wilderness.

The closure will affect hiking‚ trail running‚ mountain biking‚ driving and possibly the use of guest accommodation in the area‚ the alert said on Monday.