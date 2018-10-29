Parts of Garden Route evacuated as wildfires spread

A spate of raging wildfires across the Garden Route has caused several residential areas to be evacuated.

By midday on Monday, several suburbs on the outskirts of George - bordering the dense bush - were evacuated as a precautionary measure while several other suburbs were requested to voluntarily evacuate.

By afternoon, the George Municipality issued an alert to visitors and tourists to delay their visit.

Nelson Mandela University spokesperson Zandile Mbabela confirmed that the George campus was also being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The latest fire is currently in the Outeniqua Pass area – near the Witfontein Nature Reserve – near the small town of Herold on the Montagu Pass, halfway between George and Oudtshoorn.

The fire started on Wednesday and has been burning out of control, despite extensive efforts over the weekend to contain the blaze.

By Monday, parts of the fire in the George area had been contained while some parts were still burning out of control.

Several firebreaks had been implemented in an attempt to stop the fire from spreading into the urban area.

At 8am, officials confirmed that the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre had been alerted and were monitoring the fires as well as a Garden Route Joint Operations Centre that has been established.

Authorities closed the Outeniqua Pass and all the hiking trails in the area and were diverting traffic through the alternative Robinson Pass near Mossel Bay.

By Monday afternoon, additional resources had been deployed bolstering the number of firefighters to 300, with helicopters and planes as aerial support.

Working on Fire’s Lauren Howard said the recent influx of fires over the past week had seen fire-fighting teams brought in from the Free State and Eastern Cape to assist.

“At this stage, the George area is engulfed with smoke and ash leaving a fire-fighting ground crew busy suppressing and mopping up burnt areas, while aerial support is on standby until the conditions become favourable to fly in.”

Howard said they were expecting a “difficult” fire season primarily due to the ongoing drought and warm weather.