Mount Croix mini market robbed

Two suspects fired two shots during a robbery at the Provincial Mini Market store in Eastbourne Road, Mount Croix, on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the men entered the store at about 8:40am.

“They fired at least two shots into the back wall. They then demanded that the two store employees and the owner lie on the ground,” he said.

“During this process, one of the men was hit on the head with a firearm.”

Labans said the suspects stole money from the cash register, cigarettes and the CCTV recorder hard drive.

“They then fled the shop on foot,” he said.

“The 32-year-old man who was hit on the head sustained minor injuries and was taken to Livingstone Hospital for treatment.”

Labans said nobody else was injured.

A case of business robbery is under investigation.