Excellence awards for young pioneers
The event, held at the Athenaeum in Port Elizabeth on Friday, saw Amanda Mpofu (education), Asanda Mali (business), Sizwe Yaze (arts and culture) and Xolisa Menemene (community and public service) walk away with this year’s excellence awards.
