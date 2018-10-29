2019 election budget slashed

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will run the 2019 election on a shoestring after the national Treasury approved a budget that is R300m smaller than the one for the previous general election.

As a result, the IEC will have only one registration drive, in January, instead of two as originally planned.

The IEC confirmed that the total cost of the election was projected to be R1.2bn.

It asked the Treasury for more money, but the strained fiscus means it has to tighten its belt.

The elections are funded from R550m from 2018’s budget and R650m from the allocation to the IEC for 2019.

This is based on the IEC expecting the elections to take place in May. This combined figure of R1.2bn is less than the budget for the 2014 election, which cost taxpayers just more than R1.5bn.

“The fiscus is constrained; there is only so much cake for the whole country,” chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said.

He said when the IEC’s request to the Treasury for more money was turned down, it had decided to adjust its plans.

“Had we had more money, perhaps we would have created another registration opportunity,” Mamabolo said.

“Instead of having one registration weekend in January we would have chosen to have another one.

“To the extent that we don’t have every cent we requested, we adjusted our plans.”

So far, the IEC has spent more than R400m of its election budget on a registration drive in March 2018.

The 2019 registration weekend is expected to be used to gather the addresses of registered voters, after the Constitutional Court ruled that the IEC had to have the addresses.

The addresses of just under 1.6-million registered voters have not yet been captured.

Mamabolo said the IEC was focusing its attention on ensuring that vote-counting processes were reliable and efficient.

“You can run a voting process as well as you wish, but if your counting procedures are flawed, or there are problems with your counting procedures, the will of the people as expressed in the ballot could potentially not find its way into the result of the elections.”

The IEC is also concerned about election-related violence and has called on political party leaders not to incite it.

“Our anxiety is that antagonism must not result in a very violent election campaign,” Mamabolo said.

“We think we owe it to the country and its people for parties to run a campaign that is clean, robust, and brings about an election outcome that is credible.”

The IEC is also expected to take a hard line against political parties and their leaders making statements on social media that violate the electoral code of conduct.

“Our political leaders must demonstrate a measure of maturity within the context of a robust election campaign,” Mamabolo said.

The IEC was worried about election-related violence, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, he said.

“There have been a lot of killings of people in political office.

“We hope the release of the Moerane commission report [on political killings in the province] will contribute to the creation of a climate that is consistent with a credible electoral process.”