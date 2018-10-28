Join Happy Feet at Penguin Palooza
Why did the penguin cross the road? Because it’s safe – at least in Simon’s Town.
Pedestrian crossings in the town‚ which has its own African penguin breeding colony‚ have been painted with waddling penguins to draw attention to its most popular residents.
Summer is the season of the endangered penguin. On Saturday, hand-reared and rescued penguins will be released back into the wild at the Stony Point penguin colony in Betty’s Bay‚ 100km east of Cape Town.
And on November 10 the annual Penguin Festival will be held in Simon’s Town to raise awareness about the birds.
It is to be hosted by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds.
The African penguin population has plummeted in the last century to 2% of its original size‚ the foundation reports.
Breeding pairs of African penguins – the only penguin species endemic to Africa – have declined from more than a million a century ago to 26,000‚ says oceans advocate Lewis Pugh.
Organisations such as the foundation play a critical role in rehabilitating ill and injured penguins‚ rescued penguins harmed by oil spills‚ and in rearing hatched penguins to be freed to breed in wild colonies.
Penguins released in 2013 and 2014‚ tracked with transponders‚ are breeding at about a similar age to their always-wild cousins at Stony Point‚ Boulders, in Simon’s Town and on Robben Island‚ says the foundation’s research manager, Katta Ludynia.
On Saturday‚ the organisation holds the third Penguin Palooza at the Stony Point Nature Reserve with CapeNature‚ the conservation authority in the Western Cape‚ to raise awareness about the African penguin (Spheniscus demersus) and marine conservation.
Penguins rehabilitated and reared by the foundation will be tipped out of the boxes in which they travel from the Table View centre. Screening of a penguin movie and a community market‚ with activities and prizes‚ will follow their release.
CapeNature CEO Dr Razeena Omar said: “This [Stony Point] penguin colony is of national as well as international conservation significance for the African penguin species as it currently supports more breeding pairs than the three coastal islands in the Western Cape combined – Dassen‚ Dyer and Robben islands.
“These three islands were traditional ‘strongholds’ of African penguins and other breeding seabirds.”
The number of breeding pairs at Dyer Island had dropped from 22‚655 pairs in 1979 to under 1‚500 pairs by 2013‚ one study showed.
“Stony Point is the only colony that has shown an increase in the number of African penguins in the last decade,” Omar said.