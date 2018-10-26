No live Springbok rugby action on SABC for poor

Poor South Africans who cannot afford the exorbitant costs of pay television will continue to be starved of live Springbok rugby action on the SABC.

Department of sport director-general Alec Moemi said they were not in a position to dictate to the public broadcaster to buy the Bok rugby rights.

The Springboks will be in action against England‚ France‚ Scotland and Wales in the end-of-year tour of Europe in November – but those matches will not be available on the SABC, as the rights are held exclusively by SuperSport.

“The rugby rights must be bought on an open market and we think that the SABC must make its choices carefully and cleverly‚” Moemi said.

“Whether it is prudent to continue in the current manner is a question that the board and their new acquisition strategy must speak to.

“We are in no position to dictate to the SABC whether or not to buy, but we are asking for prudency in the consideration of their decisions.”

He said the situation was unfortunate as many people could not afford pay television.

“The Springboks have never really been seen live on SABC platforms and we think that this is unfortunate‚” he said.

“SuperSport works on the principle of exclusivity, where they argue that if you were to see what they offer for free on the SABC‚ you won’t buy a decoder. That is a purely commercial consideration.

“From a commercial transaction, it makes perfect sense.

“However‚ from a sport sense of saying sports of national importance must be seen by the poor and the general public‚ there is a serious political consideration.”

In a country where the system allowed for pay channels‚ things had to be balanced.

“The Independent Communications Authority of SA regulations are not empowering in the sense that they have put a burden on the SABC to acquire specific rights and it is forced to buy for whatever amount.

“Should we continue with that system? Certainly not.

“SuperSport has put conditions on those rights and it is something called ‘delayed live’.

“It means the match starts on SuperSport and right towards the end of the second half it only starts on SABC.

“By the time halftime comes on the SABC‚ the match has already finished and the poor are still glued to the screen watching.”