CLINTON ISAAC WINDVOGEL

The funeral service for the late Clinton Isaac will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 27 October, 2018 at 11h00 from Victory Ministries International, Cotswold. Thence to Bethelsdorp Cemetery.

Deeply mourned by his family and friends.

Arrangements by:

Stennis 082-947-7915

Buttress & Buttress Funeral Home