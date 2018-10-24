Retail giant Woolworths has outraged customers over a religious “error”.

This comes after a customer shared a picture on social media taken at a Woolworths store of a sign‚ placed above Christmas decorations‚ wishing Hindu customers and staff a happy Diwali.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, celebrated in the first week of November.

The post has drawn criticism from numerous social media users, as well as the SA Hindu Maha Sabha, a national body representing the cultural and religious aspirations of SA’s Hindu community.

“This is a demonstration of how callous a multimillionrand organisation like Woolworths is‚ especially considering how many Hindu customers it has‚” Ashwin Trikamjee‚ president of the SA Hindu Maha Sabha, said.

“It speaks volumes of the type of attitude that Woolworths has. We will not accept their apology‚” he said.

In a response to TimesLIVE‚ the retail giant said: “We have investigated and found that this was an implementation error in one store.

“It was an honest mistake, but we have sent a reminder note round to all of our stores to advise of them of the correct ticketing process. We apologise for any confusion this may have caused.”