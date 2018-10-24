Two arrested for PE house robbery

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a man inside his home in Lombard Street, Booysen Park, at 1am on Wednesday morning.

While two men were nabbed after the robbery, another two are still on the run and being tracked down by police.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the four men broke into the house and held the owner and his family at knife point.

“They threatened to shoot them if they did not comply with their instructions however no one saw a firearm,” she said.



“The men then stolen various items such as a play station, money and jewellery before fleeing on foot.”

By 10am, Bethelsdorp detectives had tracked one of the suspected robbers down to a house in the Greenfields area in Bethelsdorp.

“The one suspect was arrested at a house and by midday another suspect was caught at a different address,” Janse van Rensburg said.



“Some of the stolen items were also recovered after already sold.”

The men are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday for charges linked to the house robbery.