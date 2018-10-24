It’s time to get drastic on plastic
That is the word from tourism minister and acting environmental affairs minister Derek Hanekom, who was in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday chairing a meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.