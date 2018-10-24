Focus on murder witness

A trial-within-a-trial involving three men accused of the brutal 2014 murder of a St Albans prison warder continued in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday after the court staged an in-loco inspection on Monday night following testimony from a witness to the murder.

The witness, who is not being named as she is under witness protection, was accompanied by judge Irma Schoeman, state prosecutor Garth Baartman, the three accused and their individual legal counsel to the murder scene to determine if the lighting was sufficient for the witness to have seen the attack on Quinton Williams on June 14 2014.

Jean-Claude Uithaler, 23, Khawulelani Gqunta, 22, and Sinethemba Mfihlo, 22, all of Chatty, are charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The state alleges that the three accused followed Williams from a tavern in Booysen Park, where they had all been drinking, with the intention of robbing him.

After following him for a while, one of the accused tripped Williams before all three allegedly attacked him with bricks, stones and knives.

Williams was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and his takkies.

One of the accused also allegedly attempted to castrate him.

The witness testified last week that she saw the accused attacking Williams through her bedroom window.

Arresting officer Constable Jacques Galant told the court that when he arrested Uithaler at his parents’ house in Chatty Extension 5, he was informed by his mother that Uithaler was “slow and doesn’t really understand what is going on”.

Galant said he explained Uithaler’s constitutional rights to him at the house as well as at the Bethelsdorp police station during the arrest.

Under cross-examination by Uithaler’s legal counsel, Elsabe Theron, Galant admitted he had summarised these rights to Uithaler and had not read, in detail, all the rights afforded to a suspect when detained.

“Because he is slow, I made a summary of the rights,” Galant said.